Forest City paints near-perfect picture in win over Armstrong North Union 68-39

Forest City's river of points eventually washed away Armstrong North Union in a 68-39 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 7, Forest City faced off against Lake Mills and Armstrong North Union took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 7 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For more, click here.
