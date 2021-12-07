 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Forest City imposes its will on Armstrong North Union 63-37

Forest City's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-37 win over Armstrong North Union in Iowa boys basketball action on December 7.

Recently on November 30 , Forest City squared up on Eagle Grove in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News