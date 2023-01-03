Flexing muscle: Osage tightens grip on Rockford 87-51

Osage's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Rockford 87-51 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 3.
The last time Osage and Rockford played in a 72-48 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
