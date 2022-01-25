Flexing muscle: Lynnville-Sully rolls over Victor H-L-V 65-37

Lynnville-Sully controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 65-37 victory over Victor H-L-V in Iowa boys basketball on January 25.

