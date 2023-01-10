Flexing muscle: Dunkerton tightens grip on Clarksville 93-47

Dunkerton's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 93-47 win over Clarksville in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 10.
Last season, Dunkerton and Clarksville squared off with January 11, 2022 at Dunkerton High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 2, Clarksville faced off against Greene North Butler and Dunkerton took on Garwin GMG on January 5 at Garwin GMG High School. For more, click here.
