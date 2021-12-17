 Skip to main content
Flexing muscle: Cedar Falls rolls over Waterloo West 63-42

Cedar Falls offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Waterloo West with an all-around effort during this 63-42 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 17.

In recent action on December 10, Cedar Falls faced off against Waterloo East and Waterloo West took on Denver on December 11 at Waterloo West High School. For more, click here.

