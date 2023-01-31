 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flexing muscle: Baxter tightens grip on Garwin GMG 85-56

  • 0

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Baxter turned out the lights on Garwin GMG 85-56 on January 31 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The last time Baxter and Garwin GMG played in a 72-50 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Garwin GMG faced off against Conrad BCLUW . For more, click here. Baxter took on Conrad BCLUW on January 17 at Baxter High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News