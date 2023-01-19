 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flexing muscle: Aplington-Parkersburg tightens grip on La Porte City Union 83-56

Aplington-Parkersburg built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in an 83-56 win over La Porte City Union in Iowa boys basketball action on January 19.

Aplington-Parkersburg moved in front of La Porte City Union 12-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 37-25 intermission margin at the Knights' expense.

Aplington-Parkersburg jumped to a 65-48 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 18-8 points differential.

Last season, Aplington-Parkersburg and La Porte City Union squared off with January 31, 2022 at La Porte City Union High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 13, La Porte City Union faced off against Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Denver on January 13 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. For a full recap, click here.

