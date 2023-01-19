Flexing muscle: Aplington-Parkersburg tightens grip on La Porte City Union 83-56

Aplington-Parkersburg built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in an 83-56 win over La Porte City Union in Iowa boys basketball action on January 19.

Aplington-Parkersburg moved in front of La Porte City Union 12-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 37-25 intermission margin at the Knights' expense.

Aplington-Parkersburg jumped to a 65-48 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 18-8 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.