Flexing muscle: Aplington-Parkersburg tightens grip on La Porte City Union 83-56

Aplington-Parkersburg built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in an 83-56 win over La Porte City Union in Iowa boys basketball action on January 19.
Aplington-Parkersburg moved in front of La Porte City Union 12-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Falcons fought to a 37-25 intermission margin at the Knights' expense.
Aplington-Parkersburg jumped to a 65-48 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Falcons' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 18-8 points differential.
Last season, Aplington-Parkersburg and La Porte City Union squared off with January 31, 2022 at La Porte City Union High School last season.
