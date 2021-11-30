Finding a way: Manly Central Springs eventually eclipses Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 48-28

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's fast start served as a wake-up call for Manly Central Springs, which rallied for a 48-28 victory on Tuesday in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on November 30.

The start wasn't the problem for Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar, who began with a 10-3 edge over Manly Central Springs through the end of the first quarter.

The Saints constructed a bold start that built an 18-9 gap on the Panthers heading into the locker room.

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar enjoyed a 21-18 lead over Manly Central Springs to start the fourth quarter.

