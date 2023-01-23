 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairfield posts win at Iowa City's expense 77-63

Fairfield knocked off Iowa City 77-63 on January 23 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 14, Fairfield faced off against North Liberty and Iowa City took on Cedar Falls on January 17 at Iowa City High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

