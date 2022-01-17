Fairbank Wapsie Valley triumphs in strong showing over La Porte City Union 68-36

Fairbank Wapsie Valley earned a convincing 68-36 win over La Porte City Union at La Porte City Union High on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 7, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against La Porte City Union and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Dike-New Hartford on January 11 at Dike-New Hartford High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Fairbank Wapsie Valley an 18-15 lead over La Porte City Union.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley fought to a 29-23 halftime margin at La Porte City Union's expense.
The Warriors took control in the third quarter with a 49-35 advantage over the Knights.
