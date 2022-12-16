 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbank Wapsie Valley takes a toll on Sumner-Fred 48-36

Fairbank Wapsie Valley notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Sumner-Fred 48-36 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 16.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley drew first blood by forging a 12-9 margin over Sumner-Fred after the first quarter.

The Warriors' shooting darted in front for an 18-11 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Warriors' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 17-12 points differential.

Last season, Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Sumner-Fred faced off on January 21, 2022 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Sumner-Fred faced off against La Porte City Union and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Oelwein on December 9 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. Click here for a recap

