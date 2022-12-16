Fairbank Wapsie Valley takes a toll on Sumner-Fred 48-36

Fairbank Wapsie Valley notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Sumner-Fred 48-36 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 16.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley drew first blood by forging a 12-9 margin over Sumner-Fred after the first quarter.
The Warriors' shooting darted in front for an 18-11 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
The Warriors' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 17-12 points differential.
Last season, Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Sumner-Fred faced off on January 21, 2022 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on December 9, Sumner-Fred faced off against La Porte City Union and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Oelwein on December 9 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.