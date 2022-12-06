 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbank Wapsie Valley survives close clash with Hudson 67-65

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Fairbank Wapsie Valley defeated Hudson 67-65 in Iowa boys basketball on December 6.

Hudson authored a promising start, taking a 14-13 advantage over Fairbank Wapsie Valley at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Pirates controlled the pace, taking a 38-25 lead into half.

Hudson darted a tight margin over Fairbank Wapsie Valley as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Warriors rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Pirates 17-13 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Hudson squared off with December 7, 2021 at Hudson High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 1, Hudson squared off with La Porte City Union in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

