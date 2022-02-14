Fairbank Wapsie Valley staggers Maynard West Central with punishing performance 63-30

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Maynard West Central during a 63-30 blowout on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 8, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Maynard West Central took on Lansing Kee High on February 8 at Lansing Kee High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Warriors moved in front of the Blue Devils 19-11 to begin the second quarter.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley's shooting jumped on top to a 38-15 lead over Maynard West Central at the intermission.
People are also reading…
Fairbank Wapsie Valley's determination showed as it carried a 54-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.