Fairbank Wapsie Valley staggers Maynard West Central with punishing performance 63-30

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Maynard West Central during a 63-30 blowout on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Warriors moved in front of the Blue Devils 19-11 to begin the second quarter.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's shooting jumped on top to a 38-15 lead over Maynard West Central at the intermission.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's determination showed as it carried a 54-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

