Fairbank Wapsie Valley sprints past La Porte City Union 61-49

Fairbank Wapsie Valley notched a win on the victory belt after defeating La Porte City Union 61-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Warriors opened with a 14-9 advantage over the Knights through the first quarter.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley's shooting pulled ahead to a 39-22 lead over La Porte City Union at halftime.
The Warriors' upper-hand showed as they carried a 51-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
