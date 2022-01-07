Fairbank Wapsie Valley sprints past La Porte City Union 61-49

Fairbank Wapsie Valley notched a win on the victory belt after defeating La Porte City Union 61-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Warriors opened with a 14-9 advantage over the Knights through the first quarter.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's shooting pulled ahead to a 39-22 lead over La Porte City Union at halftime.

The Warriors' upper-hand showed as they carried a 51-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

