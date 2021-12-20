Fairbank Wapsie Valley smashes through Lansing Kee High 83-55

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's river of points eventually washed away Lansing Kee High in an 83-55 offensive cavalcade during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The Warriors made the first move by forging a 20-15 margin over the Hawks after the first quarter.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley's shooting moved to a 36-25 lead over Lansing Kee High at the intermission.
The Warriors' rule showed as they carried a 59-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
