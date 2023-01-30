Fairbank Wapsie Valley shuts off the power on Tripoli 79-50

Fairbank Wapsie Valley recorded a big victory over Tripoli 79-50 on January 30 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley opened with a 24-6 advantage over Tripoli through the first quarter.

The Panthers battled back to make it 38-25 at the intermission.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley breathed fire to a 59-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-14 points differential.

Last season, Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Tripoli squared off with January 31, 2022 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Tripoli faced off against Clarksville . For results, click here. Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Grundy Center on January 24 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.