Fairbank Wapsie Valley overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 77-57 win over Jackson Junction Turkey Valley in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Jackson Junction Turkey Valley authored a promising start, taking a 17-15 advantage over Fairbank Wapsie Valley at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 31-27 lead at halftime.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 52-42 lead over Jackson Junction Turkey Valley.

Conditioning showed as the Warriors outscored the Trojans 25-15 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Jackson Junction Turkey Valley played in a 65-35 game on February 17, 2022. Click here for a recap.

