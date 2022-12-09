Fairbank Wapsie Valley severs Oelwein's hopes 68-52

Fairbank Wapsie Valley put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Oelwein in a 68-52 decision for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 9.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley opened with a 17-4 advantage over Oelwein through the first quarter.
The Warriors fought to a 37-13 half margin at the Huskies' expense.
Oelwein tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 48-32 in the third quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 68-52.
Last season, Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Oelwein squared off with February 1, 2022 at Oelwein High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
