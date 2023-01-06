Fairbank Wapsie Valley secures a win over La Porte City Union 75-57

Fairbank Wapsie Valley put together a victorious gameplan to stop La Porte City Union 75-57 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Fairbank Wapsie Valley a 17-12 lead over La Porte City Union.
The Warriors registered a 35-21 advantage at halftime over the Knights.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley jumped to a 54-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 21-19 points differential.
Last season, Fairbank Wapsie Valley and La Porte City Union squared off with January 17, 2022 at La Porte City Union High School last season. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.