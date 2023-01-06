Fairbank Wapsie Valley secures a win over La Porte City Union 75-57

Fairbank Wapsie Valley put together a victorious gameplan to stop La Porte City Union 75-57 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Fairbank Wapsie Valley a 17-12 lead over La Porte City Union.

The Warriors registered a 35-21 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley jumped to a 54-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 21-19 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.