Fairbank Wapsie Valley pushes over Dike-New Hartford 67-50

Fairbank Wapsie Valley notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Dike-New Hartford 67-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 10.

The first quarter gave Fairbank Wapsie Valley a 17-12 lead over Dike-New Hartford.

The Warriors' shooting pulled in front for a 36-21 lead over the Wolverines at halftime.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley roared to a 50-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

