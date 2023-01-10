 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbank Wapsie Valley pushes over Dike-New Hartford 67-50

Fairbank Wapsie Valley notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Dike-New Hartford 67-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 10.

The first quarter gave Fairbank Wapsie Valley a 17-12 lead over Dike-New Hartford.

The Warriors' shooting pulled in front for a 36-21 lead over the Wolverines at halftime.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley roared to a 50-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Dike-New Hartford played in a 65-58 game on January 11, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on January 3, Fairbank Wapsie Valley squared off with Denver in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

