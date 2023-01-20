 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbank Wapsie Valley overwhelms Sumner-Fred 74-45

Fairbank Wapsie Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 74-45 win against Sumner-Fred at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley charged in front of Sumner-Fred 24-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors opened a mammoth 38-17 gap over the Cougars at halftime.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley charged to a 59-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 15-13 points differential.

Last season, Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Sumner-Fred squared off with January 21, 2022 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Riceville and Sumner-Fred took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on January 9 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. For results, click here.

