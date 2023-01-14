Fairbank Wapsie Valley overpowers Riceville in thorough fashion 82-47

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Riceville 82-47 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High on January 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Tough to find an edge early, Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Riceville fashioned a 15-15 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Warriors opened a tight 38-29 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley jumped to a 59-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Warriors outscored the Wildcats 23-6 in the final quarter.
In recent action on January 6, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against La Porte City Union and Riceville took on Clarksville on January 9 at Clarksville High School. For a full recap, click here.
