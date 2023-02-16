Fairbank Wapsie Valley charged Nashua-Plainfield and collected a 68-52 victory on Feb. 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Nashua-Plainfield settling for a 17-17 first-quarter knot.

A half tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley darted to a 45-38 bulge over Nashua-Plainfield as the fourth quarter began.

The Warriors' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 23-14 points differential.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Waterloo Columbus . For more, click here. Nashua-Plainfield took on Greene North Butler on Feb. 6 at Greene North Butler High School. For a full recap, click here.

