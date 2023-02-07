Fairbank Wapsie Valley raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 78-50 win over Waterloo Columbus in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 7.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley opened with a 22-12 advantage over Waterloo Columbus through the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 38-17 advantage at intermission over the Sailors.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley charged to a 62-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors and the Sailors each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Waterloo Columbus squared off with February 11, 2022 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Waterloo Columbus faced off against Dike-New Hartford . For a full recap, click here. Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Tripoli on January 30 at Tripoli High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.