Fairbank Wapsie Valley didn't flinch, finally repelling Lansing Kee High 64-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 19.

Lansing Kee High authored a promising start, taking an 18-15 advantage over Fairbank Wapsie Valley at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Hawks would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 31-23 lead on the Warriors.

Lansing Kee High enjoyed a 46-37 lead over Fairbank Wapsie Valley to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 27-15 rally, but the Warriors were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.