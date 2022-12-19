 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbank Wapsie Valley knocks off Lansing Kee High 64-61

Fairbank Wapsie Valley didn't flinch, finally repelling Lansing Kee High 64-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 19.

Lansing Kee High authored a promising start, taking an 18-15 advantage over Fairbank Wapsie Valley at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Hawks would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 31-23 lead on the Warriors.

Lansing Kee High enjoyed a 46-37 lead over Fairbank Wapsie Valley to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 27-15 rally, but the Warriors were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Lansing Kee High squared off with December 20, 2021 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

