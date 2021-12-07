Fairbank Wapsie Valley hammers Hudson into submission 67-38

Fairbank Wapsie Valley offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Hudson with an all-around effort during this 67-38 victory on December 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley made the first move by forging a 23-5 margin over Hudson after the first quarter.
The Warriors fought to a 44-15 intermission margin at the Pirates' expense.
The Warriors thundered ahead of the Pirates 55-24 as the fourth quarter started.
Recently on December 2 , Fairbank Wapsie Valley squared up on Gladbrook-Reinbeck in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.