Fairbank Wapsie Valley hammers Hudson into submission 67-38

Fairbank Wapsie Valley offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Hudson with an all-around effort during this 67-38 victory on December 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley made the first move by forging a 23-5 margin over Hudson after the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 44-15 intermission margin at the Pirates' expense.

The Warriors thundered ahead of the Pirates 55-24 as the fourth quarter started.

Recently on December 2 , Fairbank Wapsie Valley squared up on Gladbrook-Reinbeck in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

