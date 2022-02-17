Fairbank Wapsie Valley flies high over Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 65-35

Fairbank Wapsie Valley showered the scoreboard with points to drown Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 65-35 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Warriors opened with a 14-10 advantage over the Trojans through the first quarter.
The Warriors' offense darted to a 31-17 lead over the Trojans at the half.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley's might showed as it carried a 45-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
