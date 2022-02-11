 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbank Wapsie Valley finds its footing in victory over Waterloo Columbus 84-52

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Waterloo Columbus 84-52 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 11.

The Warriors made the first move by forging a 21-14 margin over the Sailors after the first quarter.

The Warriors' shooting moved to a 40-27 lead over the Sailors at the half.

The Warriors' might showed as they carried a 58-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

