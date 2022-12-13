Fairbank Wapsie Valley finds its footing in sprinting past Ackley AGWSR 62-40

Fairbank Wapsie Valley delivered all the smoke to disorient Ackley AGWSR and flew away with a 62-40 win in Iowa boys basketball on December 13.
Last season, Ackley AGWSR and Fairbank Wapsie Valley squared off with December 14, 2021 at Ackley AGWSR High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
