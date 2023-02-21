Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Fairbank Wapsie Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 71-42 explosion on Central City in Iowa boys basketball action on Feb. 21.

In recent action on Feb. 13, Central City faced off against Central Elkader . Click here for a recap. Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Nashua-Plainfield on Feb. 16 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.