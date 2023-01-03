Fairbank Wapsie Valley ekes out victory against Denver 72-69

Fairbank Wapsie Valley derailed Denver's hopes after a 72-69 verdict at Denver on January 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for Denver, as it began with a 20-5 edge over Fairbank Wapsie Valley through the end of the first quarter.

The Cyclones climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 38-20 lead at intermission.

Denver moved ahead by earning a 56-47 advantage over Fairbank Wapsie Valley at the end of the third quarter.

The Warriors put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 25-13 edge in the final quarter.

