Fairbank Wapsie Valley edges New Hampton in snug affair 51-50

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Fairbank Wapsie Valley didn't mind, dispatching New Hampton 51-50 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The Chickasaws started on steady ground by forging a 21-10 lead over the Warriors at the end of the first quarter.
The Chickasaws came from behind to grab the advantage 29-20 at half over the Warriors.
The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-38 lead over the Chickasaws.
New Hampton fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Fairbank Wapsie Valley would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
