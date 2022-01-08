Fairbank Wapsie Valley edges New Hampton in snug affair 51-50

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Fairbank Wapsie Valley didn't mind, dispatching New Hampton 51-50 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The Chickasaws started on steady ground by forging a 21-10 lead over the Warriors at the end of the first quarter.

The Chickasaws came from behind to grab the advantage 29-20 at half over the Warriors.

The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-38 lead over the Chickasaws.

New Hampton fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Fairbank Wapsie Valley would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

