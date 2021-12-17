Fairbank Wapsie Valley collects victory over Sumner-Fred 57-43

Fairbank Wapsie Valley tipped and eventually toppled Sumner-Fred 57-43 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 17.

The Cougars showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-5 advantage over the Warriors as the first quarter ended.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's offense jumped to a 20-19 lead over Sumner-Fred at halftime.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's position showed as it carried a 40-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.