Fairbank Wapsie Valley collects victory over Sumner-Fred 57-43

Fairbank Wapsie Valley tipped and eventually toppled Sumner-Fred 57-43 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 17.

In recent action on December 11, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Decorah and Sumner-Fred took on La Porte City Union on December 13 at La Porte City Union High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Cougars showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-5 advantage over the Warriors as the first quarter ended.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's offense jumped to a 20-19 lead over Sumner-Fred at halftime.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's position showed as it carried a 40-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

