 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fairbank Wapsie Valley collects skin-tight win against Denver 64-60

Fairbank Wapsie Valley upended Denver for a narrow 64-60 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 4.

Recently on December 20 , Fairbank Wapsie Valley squared up on Lansing Kee High in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for Denver, who began with a 30-23 edge over Fairbank Wapsie Valley through the end of the first quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Warriors added to their advantage with a 41-30 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News