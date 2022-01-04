Fairbank Wapsie Valley collects skin-tight win against Denver 64-60

Fairbank Wapsie Valley upended Denver for a narrow 64-60 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 4.
The start wasn't the problem for Denver, who began with a 30-23 edge over Fairbank Wapsie Valley through the end of the first quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Warriors added to their advantage with a 41-30 margin in the closing period.
