Fairbank Wapsie Valley collects skin-tight win against Denver 64-60

Fairbank Wapsie Valley upended Denver for a narrow 64-60 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 4.

The start wasn't the problem for Denver, who began with a 30-23 edge over Fairbank Wapsie Valley through the end of the first quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Warriors added to their advantage with a 41-30 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.