Fairbank Wapsie Valley buries Oelwein under avalanche of points 82-40

Impressive was a ready adjective for Fairbank Wapsie Valley's 82-40 throttling of Oelwein for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 1.
In recent action on January 20, Oelwein faced off against West Union NFV and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Sumner-Fred on January 21 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. Click here for a recap
The Warriors moved in front of the Huskies 24-16 to begin the second quarter.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley's offense roared to a 53-27 lead over Oelwein at the half.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Oelwein were engaged in a whopping affair at 72-34 as the fourth quarter started.
