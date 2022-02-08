Fairbank Wapsie Valley buries Conrad BCLUW under avalanche of points 77-10

Fairbank Wapsie Valley controlled the action to earn a strong 77-10 win against Conrad BCLUW on February 8 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley opened with a 28-3 advantage over Conrad BCLUW through the first quarter.
The Warriors' shooting jumped on top to a 48-7 lead over the Comets at halftime.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley's reign showed as it carried a 61-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
