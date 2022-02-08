 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbank Wapsie Valley buries Conrad BCLUW under avalanche of points 77-10

Fairbank Wapsie Valley controlled the action to earn a strong 77-10 win against Conrad BCLUW on February 8 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley opened with a 28-3 advantage over Conrad BCLUW through the first quarter.

The Warriors' shooting jumped on top to a 48-7 lead over the Comets at halftime.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's reign showed as it carried a 61-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 1, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Oelwein and Conrad BCLUW took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on January 28 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. Click here for a recap

