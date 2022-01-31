Fairbank Wapsie Valley blitzes Tripoli in convincing fashion 70-31

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Tripoli 70-31 in Iowa boys basketball on January 31.
The first quarter gave the Warriors a 12-8 lead over the Panthers.
The Warriors' shooting stomped on to a 35-11 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley's rule showed as it carried a 55-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 21, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Sumner-Fred and Tripoli took on Clarksville on January 25 at Clarksville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.