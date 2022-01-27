Extra time is kind to Wilton in overtime defeat of Lisbon 74-67

Extra action was needed before Wilton could slip past Lisbon 74-67 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 27.
The Beavers got the better of the first overtime-period scoring 74-67 to finish the game in style.
In recent action on January 21, Lisbon faced off against Bellevue Marquette Catholic and Wilton took on Iowa City Regina on January 18 at Iowa City Regina High School. Click here for a recap
