Extra time is kind to Webster City in overtime defeat of Hampton-Dumont-CAL 64-54

Bonus basketball saw Webster City use the overtime to top Hampton-Dumont-CAL 64-54 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 14.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL started on steady ground by forging a 12-8 lead over Webster City at the end of the first quarter.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL took a 25-16 lead over Webster City heading to the intermission locker room.

The Lynx broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-40 lead over the Bulldogs.

There was no room for doubt as the Lynx added to their advantage with a 23-14 margin in the closing period.

