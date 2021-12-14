 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Extra time is kind to Webster City in overtime defeat of Hampton-Dumont-CAL 64-54

Bonus basketball saw Webster City use the overtime to top Hampton-Dumont-CAL 64-54 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 14.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL started on steady ground by forging a 12-8 lead over Webster City at the end of the first quarter.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL took a 25-16 lead over Webster City heading to the intermission locker room.

The Lynx broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-40 lead over the Bulldogs.

There was no room for doubt as the Lynx added to their advantage with a 23-14 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News