Extra time is kind to Solon in overtime defeat of Fairfield 50-44

Bonus basketball saw Solon use the extra time to top Fairfield 50-44 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 8.

The Trojans authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Spartans 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans came from behind to grab the advantage 18-15 at half over the Spartans.

Fairfield had a 38-29 edge on Solon at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Solon's train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 21-6 points differential.

