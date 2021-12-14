Extra time is kind to Eldridge North Scott in overtime defeat of Clinton 58-56

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Eldridge North Scott could edge Clinton 58-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 14.

Eldridge North Scott avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 58-56 stretch over the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.