 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Extra time is kind to Eldridge North Scott in overtime defeat of Clinton 58-56

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Eldridge North Scott could edge Clinton 58-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 14.

Eldridge North Scott avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 58-56 stretch over the final period.

In recent action on December 7, Clinton faced off against Muscatine and Eldridge North Scott took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on December 7 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News