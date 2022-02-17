Extra time is kind to Davenport North in overtime defeat of Bettendorf 59-56

Extra action was needed before Davenport North could slip past Bettendorf 59-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Davenport North opened with a 14-5 advantage over Bettendorf through the first quarter.
Bettendorf climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 23-22 lead at half.
Davenport North hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 37-33 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on February 12, Davenport North faced off against Clinton and Bettendorf took on Muscatine on February 8 at Bettendorf High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
