Experienced Jesup squad hoping for big things this season

Outsider expectations for the Jesup J-Hawk boys basketball team coming into the season were understandably tempered.

The J-Hawks finished fifth in the North Iowa Cedar League East division last year at just 12-11 overall and 7-9 in conference play. They made it to the second round of the 2A substate tournament before falling to Beckman Catholic, so it would make sense that those from outside the program aren't predicting much from the team this year.

The J-Hawks aren't focused on what outsiders have to say, however, as they're setting their own expectations. Those expectations are sky high.

Take one look at the stat sheet from Jesup's season opening 81-42 win over the Columbus Catholic Sailors and it's easy to see why they have confidence in themselves. They have an experienced starting lineup of five seniors, including the reigning MVP of the league in Carson Lienau. Lienau certainly gave an MVP performance on Tuesday as poured in 33 points and 17 rebounds.

Overall, the J-Hawks dominated the Sailors on the boards 41-23. Head coach Joe Smeins believes rebounding should be a strength for the team this season as long as the 6'5 Lienau is manning the paint.

"He's such a good offensive rebounder," said Smeins after the All-State performer hauled in eight offensive boards. "We also have some guards that will come in and rebound. As many threes as we like to shoot we've got to be able to rebound a bit too. We're not overly big in the guard court so we have to make sure we do the same thing on defense."

The J-Hawks went with a three guard lineup to start on Tuesday with 5'11 Brady Reyes, 5'10 Corbin Fuelling and 5'9 Parker McHone manning those spots. While that trio lacks in size they more than made up for in firepower. McHone in particular was outstanding in scoring 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting, including 4-for-9 from deep. The senior also chipped in six assists and two steals.

As for the other two guards, Fuelling chipped in 11 points while Reyes had six points and five boards. As a team, Jesup shot 44.9% overall and 28% from beyond the arc. The J-Hawks scored 20 in the first quarter, 17 in the second, 26 in the third, and 18 in the fourth as the offense simply never slowed down. Smeins anticipates the deep ball to continue being a strength for Jesup the rest of the way.

"This group likes to fire it up," he said. "We want to play up and down so we're going to shoot some threes. When you play that way, you're going to miss sometimes. We had stretches where we missed a few in a row and then we came back to make three or four in a row. This group is fearless from deep and that's how we like to play. I think we have a good mix of three point shooting and inside post play with Carson and Carter (Evans)."

It can't be ignored that the J-Hawk's opponent on Tuesday, Columbus, is coming off of a three-win season and field a roster that has just four players with significant varsity experience. Jesup will undoubtedly have to face stiffer competition moving forward than what they faced Tuesday. Smeins points out, however, that the J-Hawks aren't fully healthy right now, resulting in all five starters playing high minutes on Tuesday.

Still, even with a blowout victory and being shorthanded, Smeins said that the J-Hawks are always looking to get better.

"There were some times offensively in the half-court that we weren't as crisp as we needed to be," he said. "Some of that is that we have guys coming in and out that haven't practiced a whole lot yet due to injuries so we're not quite where we want to be there. There was also a little stretch in the third quarter where we weren't great defensively...otherwise it was a good performance and we're looking forward to our next game."

The 1-0 J-Hawks' next game will be Friday when they host Denver at 7:45 p.m.

