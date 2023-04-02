The name of the all-metro game: experience.

Six seniors and a pair of juniors make the 2022-23 all-metro boys’ basketball first team.

Waterloo East led the way with three first team selections as Kewone Jones, Jameel Montgomery and Jamauryus Bradford-Gates represented the Trojans.

Jones led East in scoring each of the last two seasons as a forward with the ability to score from anywhere on the court. He concluded his prep career with 966 points. Montgomery and Bradford-Gates finished second and third on East in scoring, respectively.

The trio helped lead East to a 13-9 record—the Trojans’ best since 2018-19—in their senior season.

Cedar Falls and Waterloo West each boasted a pair of first team selections.

Senior forward and Augustana-signee Dallas Bear and fellow frontcourt star Cade Courbat represented the Tigers. Bear was one of the most prolific scorers in Class 4A last season, ranking ninth with 427 points in 22 games. Bear also pulled down 203 rebounds to lead the Tigers. One of two juniors to make the first team, Courbat finished second on Cedar Falls in rebounding (133) and third in scoring (265).

West guard duo Keishaun Pendleton and Si’Marion Anderson earned all-metro honors as the Wahawks’ top two scorers. Pendleton scored 346 points on 45.3% from the field, Anderson scored 327 points and led West in rebounding with 127 boards.

Waterloo Christian junior Drew Wagner rounded out the first team with another spectacular campaign for the Regents. Wagner led all metro players in points this season (516) and rebounding (205). In three seasons as a starter for Waterloo Christian, Wagner has led the Regents in scoring twice and rebounding all three years.

Cedar Falls and West also earned a pair of second team selections—senior Keadyn Leiss-Demus and sophomore Jahlil Manago for West and junior Jake Peters and sophomore Anthony Galvin for Cedar Falls.

Galvin finished top 10 in scoring by sophomores in Class 4A with 288 as a full-time starter for the Tigers. Manago finished top 10 in rebounding among sophomores with 121.

Leo Christensen earned second team honors after leading Columbus in scoring (249) and rebounding (167) as a junior.

Waterloo Christian senior Aaron Zwack teamed up with Wagner to lead the Regents to a 14-8 record—their winningest season since 2009. Zwack scored 371 points and led Waterloo Christian in assists (116) and steals (44).

All-Metro FIRST TEAM – Dallas Bear (Cedar Falls), sr., Cade Courbat (Cedar Falls), jr., Si’Marion Anderson (West), sr., Keishaun Pendleton (West), sr., Kewone Jones (East), sr., Jameel Montgomery (East), sr., Jamauryus Bradford-Gates (East), sr., Drew Wagner (Waterloo Christian), jr. SECOND TEAM – Anthony Galvin (Cedar Falls), so., Jake Peters (Cedar Falls), jr., Leo Christensen (Columbus), jr., Keadyn Leiss-Demus (West), sr., Jahlil Manago (West), so., Aaron Zwack (Waterloo Christian), sr. HONORABLE MENTION Cedar Falls: Derek Woods Columbus: Tre Robinson East: Quentin Hart Waterloo Christian: Eli Evans West: Joseph Hudson