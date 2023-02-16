Estherville-Lc was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 59-44 victory over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Recently on Feb. 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared off with Eagle Grove in a basketball game. For results, click here.

