Estherville-Lc overcomes Britt West Hancock 66-47

Riding a wave of production, Estherville-Lc surfed over Britt West Hancock 66-47 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Estherville-Lc and Britt West Hancock squared off with December 4, 2021 at Britt West Hancock High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.