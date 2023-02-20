Epworth Western Dubuque controlled the action to earn an impressive 77-53 win against Center Point CPU in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on Feb. 20.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Marion Linn-Mar . For a full recap, click here. Center Point CPU took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on Feb. 10 at Center Point-Urbana High School. For results, click here.

