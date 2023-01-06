Epworth Western Dubuque survives taut tilt with Cedar Rapids CR Washington 56-47

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Epworth Western Dubuque had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Cedar Rapids CR Washington 56-47 at Cedar Rapids Cr Washington on January 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Epworth Western Dubuque and Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared off with January 25, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School last season. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.