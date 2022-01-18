 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Epworth Western Dubuque pushes over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 67-56

  • 0

Playing with a winning hand, Epworth Western Dubuque trumped Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 67-56 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 18.

In recent action on January 11, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against North Liberty and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Dubuque Hempstead on January 7 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News